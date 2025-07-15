Preview: Progressive's Earnings

Progressive PGR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Progressive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.29.

Investors in Progressive are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 3.52% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.81 3.56 3.61 2 EPS Actual 4.66 4.08 3.58 2.65 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% 1.0% 5.0%

Progressive Share Price Analysis

Shares of Progressive were trading at $247.37 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Progressive visit their earnings calendar on our site.

