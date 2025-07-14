Earnings Outlook For AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ANGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AngioDynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in AngioDynamics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 9.58% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.11 -0.15 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.04 -0.11 -0.06 Price Change % -10.0% 38.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Performance of AngioDynamics Shares

Shares of AngioDynamics were trading at $9.32 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

