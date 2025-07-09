Earnings Preview: Pricesmart

Pricesmart PSMT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pricesmart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

Pricesmart bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 6.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.31 1.03 1.01 EPS Actual 1.45 1.21 0.94 1.08 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0%

Tracking Pricesmart's Stock Performance

Shares of Pricesmart were trading at $104.24 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

