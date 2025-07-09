July 9, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Pricesmart

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Pricesmart PSMT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pricesmart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

Pricesmart bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 6.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pricesmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.41 1.31 1.03 1.01
EPS Actual 1.45 1.21 0.94 1.08
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0%

Tracking Pricesmart's Stock Performance

Shares of Pricesmart were trading at $104.24 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pricesmart visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PSMT Logo
PSMTPricesmart Inc
$103.70-0.51%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.95
Growth
55.71
Quality
68.05
Value
74.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved