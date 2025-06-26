June 26, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Apogee Enterprises's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Apogee Enterprises APOG will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-06-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Apogee Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Apogee Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 1.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 0.87 1.11 1.23 1.04
EPS Actual 0.89 1.19 1.44 1.44
Price Change % -2.0% -9.0% 23.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Apogee Enterprises's Stock

Shares of Apogee Enterprises were trading at $38.93 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Apogee Enterprises visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APOG Logo
APOGApogee Enterprises Inc
$39.280.91%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.43
Growth
40.41
Quality
66.78
Value
65.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved