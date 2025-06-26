Apogee Enterprises's Earnings: A Preview

Apogee Enterprises APOG will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-06-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Apogee Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Apogee Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 1.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.11 1.23 1.04 EPS Actual 0.89 1.19 1.44 1.44 Price Change % -2.0% -9.0% 23.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Apogee Enterprises's Stock

Shares of Apogee Enterprises were trading at $38.93 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Apogee Enterprises visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.