Insights into Orion Energy Sys's Upcoming Earnings

Orion Energy Sys OESX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Orion Energy Sys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Investors in Orion Energy Sys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.11 -0.12 0.05 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% 2.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Orion Energy Sys's Stock

Shares of Orion Energy Sys were trading at $0.5919 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.