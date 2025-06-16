June 16, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Insights into VistaGen Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VistaGen Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.

Anticipation surrounds VistaGen Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VistaGen Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.39 -0.40 -0.37
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.42 -0.35 -0.25
Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics were trading at $2.21 as of June 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for VistaGen Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VTGN Logo
VTGNVistagen Therapeutics Inc
$2.19-1.13%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.65
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved