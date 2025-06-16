Insights into VistaGen Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VistaGen Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.

Anticipation surrounds VistaGen Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VistaGen Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.39 -0.40 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.42 -0.35 -0.25 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics were trading at $2.21 as of June 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.