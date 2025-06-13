A Look at PowerFleet's Upcoming Earnings Report

PowerFleet AIOT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PowerFleet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds PowerFleet's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.1% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.02 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.01 0.02 0 Price Change % 9.0% 20.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PowerFleet were trading at $4.74 as of June 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on PowerFleet

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PowerFleet.

PowerFleet has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $11.5, the consensus suggests a potential 142.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Faro Technologies, Evolv Technologies and nLight, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Faro Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 701.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Evolv Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential 19.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for nLight, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 279.75% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Faro Technologies, Evolv Technologies and nLight are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PowerFleet Outperform 207.14% $58.78M -3.16% Faro Technologies Buy -1.64% $47.24M 0.36% Evolv Technologies Neutral 44.30% $19.15M -1.42% nLight Buy 16.04% $13.80M -3.77%

Key Takeaway:

PowerFleet ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a significant increase. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit, showing a negative value. In terms of Return on Equity, PowerFleet is also at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, PowerFleet's performance varies across different metrics when compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About PowerFleet

PowerFleet Inc is engaged in Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions providing valuable business intelligence for managing high-value enterprise assets that improve operational efficiencies. It provide critical information that powers unified operations throughout organizations. It is solving the challenge of inefficient data collection, real-time visibility, and analysis that leads to transformative business operations. Its SaaS cloud-based applications take data from IoT devices and ecosystem of third-party and partner applications to present actionable information for customer.

PowerFleet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: PowerFleet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 207.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PowerFleet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerFleet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PowerFleet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, PowerFleet faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

