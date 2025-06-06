June 6, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Exploring Calavo Growers's Earnings Expectations

Calavo Growers CVGW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Calavo Growers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 1.42% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Calavo Growers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.30 0.43 0.38
EPS Actual 0.33 0.05 0.57 0.50
Price Change % -1.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0% 8.0%

Tracking Calavo Growers's Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers were trading at $26.61 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Calavo Growers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
