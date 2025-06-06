June 6, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

What's Next: Skillsoft's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Skillsoft SKIL will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Skillsoft to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.65.

Investors in Skillsoft are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $4.16, leading to a 22.01% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Skillsoft's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate -2.05 -3 -2.88 -3.37
EPS Actual 2.11 -1.82 -2.40 -3.37
Price Change % 22.0% 25.0% -16.0% 12.0%

Skillsoft Share Price Analysis

Shares of Skillsoft were trading at $18.59 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 97.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Skillsoft visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SKIL Logo
SKILSkillsoft Corp
$18.50-0.48%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.03
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved