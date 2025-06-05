June 5, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For QuantaSing Group

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

QuantaSing Group QSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that QuantaSing Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds QuantaSing Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 10.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QuantaSing Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.27 0.04 0.05
EPS Actual 0.33 0.24 0.48 0.08
Price Change % 10.0% -13.0% -2.0% -26.0%

QuantaSing Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of QuantaSing Group were trading at $5.86 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 238.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for QuantaSing Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

QSG Logo
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$5.65-3.58%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.36
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
90.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved