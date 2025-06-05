Earnings Outlook For QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group QSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that QuantaSing Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.
Anticipation surrounds QuantaSing Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Earnings Track Record
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 10.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QuantaSing Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.27
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.24
|0.48
|0.08
|Price Change %
|10.0%
|-13.0%
|-2.0%
|-26.0%
QuantaSing Group Share Price Analysis
Shares of QuantaSing Group were trading at $5.86 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 238.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
