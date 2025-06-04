Torrid Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Torrid Holdings CURV will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Torrid Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Anticipation surrounds Torrid Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 3.98% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Torrid Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.03 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.01 0.08 0.12 Price Change % 4.0% -25.0% -6.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Torrid Holdings were trading at $5.24 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Torrid Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.