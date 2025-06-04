June 4, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Preview: Quanex Building Prods's Earnings

Quanex Building Prods NX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Quanex Building Prods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Quanex Building Prods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.06 0.56 0.70 0.54
EPS Actual 0.19 0.61 0.73 0.66
Price Change % -9.0% -3.0% 22.0% 4.0%

Tracking Quanex Building Prods's Stock Performance

Shares of Quanex Building Prods were trading at $17.14 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Quanex Building Prods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
