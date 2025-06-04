A Look at Rubrik's Upcoming Earnings Report

Rubrik RBRK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rubrik will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Rubrik bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 27.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rubrik's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.40 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.21 -0.40 -1.58 Price Change % 28.000000000000004% 20.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Rubrik Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rubrik were trading at $98.07 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 198.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

