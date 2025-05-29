Exploring Cresco Labs's Earnings Expectations

Cresco Labs CRLBF will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cresco Labs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Cresco Labs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cresco Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.01 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 -0.16 -0.02 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% -4.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs were trading at $0.67 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

