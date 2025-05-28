A Glimpse of Alarum Technologies's Earnings Potential

Alarum Technologies ALAR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alarum Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Alarum Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 4.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alarum Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 0.31 0.28 EPS Actual 0.20 0.20 0.41 0.23 Price Change % 5.0% -1.0% -9.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alarum Technologies were trading at $8.24 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alarum Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alarum Technologies.

The consensus rating for Alarum Technologies is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $11.0 implies a potential 33.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intrusion, Duos Technologies Group and Silvaco Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intrusion, with an average 1-year price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential 84.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Duos Technologies Group, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 9.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 85.07% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Intrusion, Duos Technologies Group and Silvaco Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alarum Technologies Buy 3.70% $5.34M 1.72% Intrusion Neutral 56.94% $1.34M -26.52% Duos Technologies Group Buy 362.53% $1.31M -56.11% Silvaco Group Buy -11.31% $11.08M -20.99%

Key Takeaway:

Alarum Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom. The consensus rating for Alarum Technologies is 'Buy'.

Delving into Alarum Technologies's Background

Alarum Technologies Ltd is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider operating mainly in the web data collection market, offering web data collection and a private internet browsing platform. The company's Web Data Collection products offer secure, fast, and anonymous IP Proxy Network Solutions & Services, or IPPN or IPPN Solutions, to its business customers which, in turn, enables them to anonymously and securely browse the internet as well as to collect data from any publicly available source on the web, for their business purpose. The company operates in one segment, which is web data collection. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from United Arab Emirates, followed by China, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, U.K. Virgin Islands, Middle East and Africa, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Alarum Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alarum Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.7% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alarum Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Alarum Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.