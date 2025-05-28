Earnings Preview: Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane HLNE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hamilton Lane to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

Anticipation surrounds Hamilton Lane's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 5.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hamilton Lane's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.09 1.10 1.01 EPS Actual 1.25 1.07 1.51 1.38 Price Change % 5.0% -2.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Hamilton Lane's Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane were trading at $172.6 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hamilton Lane

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hamilton Lane.

Analysts have given Hamilton Lane a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $157.8, indicating a potential 8.57% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Invesco, Janus Henderson Group and Affiliated Managers Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $14.98, suggesting a potential 91.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential 78.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Affiliated Managers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $187.67, suggesting a potential 8.73% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Invesco, Janus Henderson Group and Affiliated Managers Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hamilton Lane Neutral 34.33% $128.63M 8.44% Invesco Neutral 3.65% $555.60M 1.61% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 12.63% $423.80M 2.55% Affiliated Managers Group Neutral -0.66% $266.30M 2.22%

Key Takeaway:

Hamilton Lane ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of gross profit, Hamilton Lane is at the bottom compared to its peers. However, it ranks higher for return on equity, showcasing better profitability relative to others in the group.

Discovering Hamilton Lane: A Closer Look

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Key Indicators: Hamilton Lane's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hamilton Lane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.33% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Hamilton Lane adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

