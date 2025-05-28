Earnings Outlook For Elastic

Elastic ESTC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Elastic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Anticipation surrounds Elastic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 14.89% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Elastic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.38 0.25 0.20 EPS Actual 0.63 0.59 0.35 0.21 Price Change % 15.0% 15.0% -26.0% 12.0%

Elastic Share Price Analysis

Shares of Elastic were trading at $92.85 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

