A Peek at NetApp's Future Earnings

NetApp NTAP will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NetApp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90.

Anticipation surrounds NetApp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NetApp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.91 1.78 1.45 1.78 EPS Actual 1.91 1.87 1.56 1.80 Price Change % -16.0% -3.0% -10.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp were trading at $100.37 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on NetApp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NetApp.

The consensus rating for NetApp is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $113.82, there's a potential 13.4% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pure Storage, Western Digital and Hewlett Packard, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 36.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Western Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $54.94, suggesting a potential 45.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hewlett Packard, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 80.57% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pure Storage, Western Digital and Hewlett Packard, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NetApp Neutral 2.18% $1.15B 31.69% Pure Storage Buy 11.40% $594.00M 3.12% Western Digital Outperform 30.94% $912M 5.86% Hewlett Packard Neutral 16.27% $2.29B 2.39%

Key Takeaway:

NetApp ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It leads in gross profit margin. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Discovering NetApp: A Closer Look

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

Key Indicators: NetApp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 31.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

