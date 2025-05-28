Uncovering Potential: Marvell Tech's Earnings Preview

Marvell Tech MRVL will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Marvell Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Investors in Marvell Tech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 19.81% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Marvell Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.41 0.3 0.25 EPS Actual 0.60 0.43 0.3 0.24 Price Change % -20.0% 23.0% 9.0% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Tech were trading at $63.82 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Marvell Tech

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marvell Tech.

Analysts have provided Marvell Tech with 21 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $98.95, suggesting a potential 55.05% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Monolithic Power Systems, Microchip Technology and Intel, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monolithic Power Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $739.4, suggesting a potential 1058.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Microchip Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $59.92, suggesting a potential 6.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intel, with an average 1-year price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential 68.21% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Monolithic Power Systems, Microchip Technology and Intel, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marvell Tech Buy 27.40% $917.40M 1.49% Monolithic Power Systems Buy 39.24% $353.23M 4.17% Microchip Technology Buy -26.80% $501.10M -2.39% Intel Neutral -0.45% $4.67B -0.83%

Key Takeaway:

Marvell Tech ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Marvell Tech Better

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

A Deep Dive into Marvell Tech's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Marvell Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.4% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

