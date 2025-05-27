May 27, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

A Glimpse of SentinelOne's Earnings Potential

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

SentinelOne S is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SentinelOne to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Investors in SentinelOne are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 5.54% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SentinelOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.2 0 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.04 0 0.01 0
Price Change % -6.0% -13.0% -1.0% -13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne were trading at $19.76 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for SentinelOne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

S Logo
SSentinelOne Inc
$20.212.30%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.75
Growth
21.99
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved