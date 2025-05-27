Uncovering Potential: National Bank of Canada's Earnings Preview

National Bank of Canada NTIOF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that National Bank of Canada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

The market awaits National Bank of Canada's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 1.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at National Bank of Canada's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.88 1.83 1.83 1.79 EPS Actual 2.06 1.89 1.96 1.87 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of National Bank of Canada's Stock

Shares of National Bank of Canada were trading at $94.05 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

