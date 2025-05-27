Insights into Nutanix's Upcoming Earnings

May 27, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Nutanix NTNX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nutanix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Nutanix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 10.37% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.32 0.20 0.16
EPS Actual 0.56 0.42 0.27 0.28
Price Change % 10.0% -8.0% 20.0% -23.0%

Nutanix Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nutanix were trading at $79.76 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
