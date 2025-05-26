May 26, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Dynagas LNG Partners's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dynagas LNG Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Dynagas LNG Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dynagas LNG Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.30
EPS Actual 0.32 0.30 0.25 0.25
Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Dynagas LNG Partners Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners were trading at $3.5 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Dynagas LNG Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DLNG Logo
DLNGDynagas LNG Partners LP
$3.654.29%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.80
Growth
83.42
Quality
85.77
Value
98.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved