A Look at United Maritime's Upcoming Earnings Report

United Maritime USEA will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate United Maritime to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

The announcement from United Maritime is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.33 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at United Maritime's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.03 0.09 -0.13 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Tracking United Maritime's Stock Performance

Shares of United Maritime were trading at $1.34 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for United Maritime visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.