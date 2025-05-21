A Look at Silvercorp Metals's Upcoming Earnings Report

Silvercorp Metals SVM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Silvercorp Metals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in Silvercorp Metals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Silvercorp Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.09 0.07 0.03 EPS Actual 0.1 0.09 0.12 0.02 Price Change % 8.0% -10.0% 6.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Silvercorp Metals Shares

Shares of Silvercorp Metals were trading at $3.74 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Silvercorp Metals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.