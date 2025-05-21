May 21, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Copart's Earnings Forecast

Copart CPRT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Copart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Copart are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Copart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.36 0.38
EPS Actual 0.40 0.37 0.33 0.39
Price Change % -3.0% 10.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Copart were trading at $61.62 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

CPRTCopart Inc
$61.01-0.99%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.56
Growth
74.16
Quality
55.23
Value
21.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
