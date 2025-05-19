Preview: Auna's Earnings

Auna AUNA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Auna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Auna is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 7.63% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Auna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.21 0.13 0.13 EPS Actual 0.12 0.26 0.03 0.10 Price Change % -8.0% -3.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Auna Shares

Shares of Auna were trading at $6.95 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.