A Preview Of CaliberCos's Earnings

CaliberCos CWD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CaliberCos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds CaliberCos's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.47, leading to a 2.46% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CaliberCos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.11 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.51 0.01 -0.22 -0.18 -0.11 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001% 0.0%

Performance of CaliberCos Shares

Shares of CaliberCos were trading at $4.15 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

