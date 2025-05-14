Uncovering Potential: NRX Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Preview

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NRX Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40.

Investors in NRX Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at NRX Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.69 -0.58 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.15 -0.75 -0.74 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 3.0% -6.0% 2.0%

Performance of NRX Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals were trading at $2.29 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

