A Look at MiNK Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings Report

MiNK Therapeutics INKT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MiNK Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

MiNK Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 3.88% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MiNK Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.08 -0.10 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.05 -0.07 -0.11 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001%

MiNK Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics were trading at $7.29 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

