Earnings Outlook For Banzai International

Banzai International BNZI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Banzai International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.00.

The market awaits Banzai International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $7.85 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.11% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Banzai International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -8 -4.50 -6.5 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.46 -7.5 -13 Price Change % -13.0% -11.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking Banzai International's Stock Performance

Shares of Banzai International were trading at $0.9993 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 93.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.