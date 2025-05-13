Uncovering Potential: Talphera's Earnings Preview

Talphera TLPH will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Talphera to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in Talphera are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Talphera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.20 -0.23 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.13 -0.15 -0.16 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -26.0% 1.0% 19.0%

Talphera Share Price Analysis

Shares of Talphera were trading at $0.5215 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

