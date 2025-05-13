Earnings Preview: Shimmick

Shimmick SHIM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Shimmick will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Anticipation surrounds Shimmick's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shimmick's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.12 -0.28 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.91 0.72 -1.60 -1.15 Price Change % -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -18.0% -34.0%

Market Performance of Shimmick's Stock

Shares of Shimmick were trading at $1.59 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

