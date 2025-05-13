A Preview Of Star Equity Hldgs's Earnings

Star Equity Hldgs STRR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Star Equity Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Star Equity Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.32, leading to a 5.96% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Star Equity Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.32 -0.47 -0.40 EPS Actual 0.15 -0.29 -0.29 -0.45 Price Change % 6.0% -3.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Star Equity Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Star Equity Hldgs were trading at $2.46 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

