A Look at The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Upcoming Earnings Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock BODI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.30.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 7.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.69 -1.58 -2.18 -1.87 EPS Actual -2.12 -1.75 -1.59 -2.04 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -10.0% -7.000000000000001%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock Share Price Analysis

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $5.17 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

