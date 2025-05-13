A Look Ahead: Monogram Technologies's Earnings Forecast

Monogram Technologies MGRM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Monogram Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in Monogram Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.43% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Monogram Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.16 -0.11 -0.11 Price Change % -0.0% 2.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Monogram Technologies's Stock

Shares of Monogram Technologies were trading at $2.63 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Monogram Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.