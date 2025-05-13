A Look Ahead: PolyPid's Earnings Forecast

PolyPid PYPD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PolyPid to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.84.

The announcement from PolyPid is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 4.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PolyPid's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.88 -1 -1.30 -1.41 EPS Actual -1.13 -1.22 -1.25 -1.37 Price Change % -5.0% 1.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of PolyPid's Stock

Shares of PolyPid were trading at $2.85 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

