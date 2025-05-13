Grove Collaborative Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Grove Collaborative Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Grove Collaborative Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Grove Collaborative Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.13 -0.14 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.04 -0.28 -0.10 Price Change % -2.0% -12.0% -6.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative Hldgs were trading at $1.22 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Grove Collaborative Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.