Earnings Preview: LeddarTech Holdings

LeddarTech Holdings LDTC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LeddarTech Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

The announcement from LeddarTech Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.51, leading to a 2.85% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at LeddarTech Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.26 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.86 -2.72 -0.23 -0.45
Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 2.0% -1.0%

LeddarTech Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of LeddarTech Holdings were trading at $0.6348 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

