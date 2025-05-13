A Glimpse of Okeanis Eco Tankers's Earnings Potential

Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Okeanis Eco Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The market awaits Okeanis Eco Tankers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.77% drop in the share price on the following day.

Market Performance of Okeanis Eco Tankers's Stock

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers were trading at $24.28 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.