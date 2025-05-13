A Peek at Smith Douglas Homes's Future Earnings

Smith Douglas Homes SDHC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Smith Douglas Homes will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Smith Douglas Homes are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 7.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Smith Douglas Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.47 0.37 0.40 EPS Actual 0.46 0.58 0.40 0.33 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -6.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Tracking Smith Douglas Homes's Stock Performance

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes were trading at $19.72 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.