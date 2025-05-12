May 12, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Anavex Life Sciences's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Anavex Life Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The market awaits Anavex Life Sciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Anavex Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.17 -0.13 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.14 -0.14 -0.13
Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -11.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Anavex Life Sciences's Stock

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences were trading at $8.25 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Anavex Life Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AVXL Logo
AVXLAnavex Life Sciences Corp
$8.513.15%

Overview
