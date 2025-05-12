A Look at Reed's's Upcoming Earnings Report

Reed's REED is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Reed's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Investors in Reed's are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Tracking Reed's's Stock Performance

Shares of Reed's were trading at $1.755 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Reed's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.