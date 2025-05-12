Earnings Preview For Nutex Health

Nutex Health NUTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nutex Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Nutex Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Nutex Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.02 0 EPS Actual 11.12 -1.72 -0.07 -0.01 Price Change % 52.0% 9.0% 28.000000000000004% 2.0%

Nutex Health Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nutex Health were trading at $120.73 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1638.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nutex Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nutex Health.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Nutex Health, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $87.5, suggesting a potential 27.52% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fulgent Genetics, Talkspace and Castle Biosciences, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fulgent Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential 82.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Talkspace, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 95.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Castle Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential 69.91% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Fulgent Genetics, Talkspace and Castle Biosciences are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nutex Health Buy 269.77% $141.63M 59.67% Fulgent Genetics Neutral 13.92% $28.35M -1.02% Talkspace Buy 7.11% $21.53M 0.28% Castle Biosciences Buy 20.57% $71.61M -5.77%

Key Takeaway:

Nutex Health ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc is healthcare services and operations company with 20 hospital facilities in eight states (hospital division), and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing population health management division. The hospital division implements and operates healthcare models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The population health management division owns and operates provider networks such as independent physician associations (IPAs) and offers a cloud-based proprietary technology platform to IPAs that aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers.

Financial Insights: Nutex Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nutex Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 269.77% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nutex Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 59.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nutex Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 11.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, Nutex Health faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Nutex Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.