A Preview Of Acumen Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The market awaits Acumen Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.36 -0.28 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.50 -0.34 -0.25 Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% -9.0% 3.0%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals were trading at $0.9801 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

