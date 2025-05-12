May 12, 2025 12:07 PM 1 min read

What's Next: Spectral AI's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Spectral AI MDAI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Spectral AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The market awaits Spectral AI's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Tracking Spectral AI's Stock Performance

Shares of Spectral AI were trading at $1.24 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Spectral AI visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MDAI Logo
MDAISpectral AI Inc
$1.305.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.33
Growth
35.07
Quality
-
Value
31.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved