What's Next: Spectral AI's Earnings Preview

Spectral AI MDAI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Spectral AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The market awaits Spectral AI's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Tracking Spectral AI's Stock Performance

Shares of Spectral AI were trading at $1.24 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.