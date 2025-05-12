A Look Ahead: Eton Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Forecast

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Eton Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eton Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.01 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 0.02 -0.12 -0.03 Price Change % 1.0% 16.0% 3.0% -0.0%

Performance of Eton Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals were trading at $16.79 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 360.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Eton Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $27.67 implies a potential 64.8% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tilray Brands, Zevra Therapeutics and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tilray Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $1.0, suggesting a potential 94.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zevra Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 31.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential 62.78% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tilray Brands, Zevra Therapeutics and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Eton Pharmaceuticals Buy 59.26% $6.48M -2.96% Tilray Brands Neutral -1.36% $52.01M -25.45% Zevra Therapeutics Buy -6.79% $10.68M -65.31% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Buy -17.39% $10.77M -14.91%

Key Takeaway:

Eton Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has four commercial rare disease products, Alkindi Sprinkle for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia, Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1). The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Eton Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 59.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eton Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eton Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eton Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eton Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Eton Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.