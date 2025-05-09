Earnings Outlook For Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility BLDE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The market awaits Blade Air Mobility's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 3.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Blade Air Mobility's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.05 -0.06 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.03 -0.15 -0.06 Price Change % 4.0% 5.0% 17.0% -2.0%

Blade Air Mobility Share Price Analysis

Shares of Blade Air Mobility were trading at $2.96 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Blade Air Mobility

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Blade Air Mobility.

The consensus rating for Blade Air Mobility is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $6.5 implies a potential 119.59% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sun Country Airlines, Frontier Group Holdings and Allegiant Travel, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sun Country Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 415.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Frontier Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $7.02, suggesting a potential 137.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $61.0, suggesting a potential 1960.81% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Sun Country Airlines, Frontier Group Holdings and Allegiant Travel, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Blade Air Mobility Buy 14.49% $12.59M -4.30% Sun Country Airlines Neutral 4.87% $97.28M 6.23% Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 5.43% $13M -7.33% Allegiant Travel Neutral 11.37% $115.95M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Blade Air Mobility ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Inc is a technology-powered air mobility platform that provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals and is a transporter of human organs for transplant, and for passengers, with helicopter and fixed-wing services predominantly in the Northeast United States, Southern Europe and Western Canada. The company's operating segments are; Passenger, and Medical. Majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Medical segment which predominantly consists of transportation of human organs for transplant and the medical teams supporting these services. It also offers additional services including donor logistics coordination and support in evaluating potential donor organs. A substantial portion of the company's revenue is generated from the United States.

Blade Air Mobility's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Blade Air Mobility's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blade Air Mobility's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blade Air Mobility's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blade Air Mobility's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Blade Air Mobility's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

