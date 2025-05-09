Insights Ahead: Arrowhead Pharma's Quarterly Earnings

Arrowhead Pharma ARWR will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Arrowhead Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.46.

Anticipation surrounds Arrowhead Pharma's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.67, leading to a 5.17% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Arrowhead Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.92 -0.55 -0.16 EPS Actual -1.39 -1.37 -1.38 -1.02 Price Change % -5.0% 24.0% -9.0% -11.0%

Performance of Arrowhead Pharma Shares

Shares of Arrowhead Pharma were trading at $13.25 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

