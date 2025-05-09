Examining the Future: Southwest Gas Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Southwest Gas Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62.

Southwest Gas Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 2.19% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Southwest Gas Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.23 0.15 0.48 1.56 EPS Actual 1.39 0.09 0.31 1.37 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Southwest Gas Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas Hldgs were trading at $75.95 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Southwest Gas Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.